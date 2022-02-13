Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Leicester taxi collision
- Published
A motorcyclist is in hospital following a crash involving a taxi in Leicester.
A green Kawasaki motorbike and a grey Toyota Prius taxi collided on Abbey Park Road, near to Soar River Bridge, at about 16:00 GMT on Friday.
Leicestershire Police said a man in his 20s was taken to Leicester Royal Infirmary with serious injuries for which he was still being treated.
Officers from the force's serious collision investigation unit have appealed for witnesses to come forward.
DC Charlotte Wright urged motorists who may have captured the crash on dashcam and people who were in the area between Melton Road and Abbey Lane to contact the force.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.