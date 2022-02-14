Family distraught as stolen puppy found dead in Leicestershire
By Amy Phipps
BBC News, East Midlands
- Published
A puppy, reported as stolen from his owner's car, has been found dead in woodland, the charity looking for him has said.
Four-month-old cocker spaniel, Fudge, was taken after a walk at a park in Leicestershire, on Wednesday.
The charity said he was found by a member of the public in Gilmorton on Sunday with "no visible signs of any physical trauma".
Lisa Dean, from Beauty's Legacy, said the family were "distraught".
Fudge's owner said he took the dog for a short walk in Fosse Meadows Country Park, Sharnford, before locking him in his crate in the boot of his car while he went to the toilet.
Rob Sleath, 37, returned to find the rear windscreen smashed and the puppy missing.
His family were devastated, he said, and his children had been asking when their pet was coming home.
Ms Dean said a puppy's body was discovered in a wooded area at the end of Church Lane just after 13:00 GMT.
"A member of the Beauty's Legacy team scanned for a microchip and sadly confirmed it was Fudge," she said.
"We currently have no idea how he ended up there as there were no visible signs of any physical trauma so it is unlikely he had been hit by a vehicle.
"We do know he had not been there for very long.
"The family are understandably distraught, as was the member of the public who discovered him and the team who worked so hard with the family throughout."
Ms Dean said Beauty's Legacy was continuing to work with Leicestershire Police to find out what happened to Fudge.