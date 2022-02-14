Fleckney: Lorry destroys front of home in crash
A lorry has crashed into a house in Leicestershire, leaving a gaping hole at the front of the property.
Leicestershire Police said the lorry went into the building, in Leicester Road, Fleckney, at about 08:30 GMT on Monday.
A section of the road - between Coleman Road and High Street - was closed while the lorry was recovered from the house, which is opposite a construction site.
No-one was injured and the road has since reopened, the force added.
