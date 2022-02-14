Usman Patel death: Man suffered 21 stab wounds, murder trial hears
By Liam Barnes
BBC News
- Published
A man who died outside a house in Leicester had been stabbed 21 times, a murder trial has heard.
Usman Patel, 32, died at the scene near a property in Green Lane Road, North Evington, in the early hours of 18 July last year.
Defendant Omer Nur told police he acted in self-defence after the deceased had tried to rob him, the trial at Leicester Crown Court heard.
Mr Nur, 19, from Chartley Road in Leicester, denies murder.
A jury saw CCTV footage showing men, believed to be Mr Patel and Mr Nur, in the vicinity of Green Lane Road before they came together outside a house shortly after 02:15 BST.
An item believed by police to be a knife is seen, and the two men go into an alley out of view of cameras before Mr Nur is seen leaving the area.
Despite receiving emergency treatment Mr Patel was pronounced dead at the scene, and a post-mortem examination found 21 separate stab wounds.
The heart, lung and other vital organs were damaged, and a cause of death was given as stab wounds to the chest.
A blood-stained knife with Mr Patel's DNA was found in bushes in nearby Rowlatts Hill Road on 20 July, in an area where the court heard Mr Nur had been seen walking afterwards.
'Wholly over the top'
The court heard Mr Nur had travelled to Bristol and stayed with his sister before returning to Leicester and handing himself into police on the evening of 20 July.
Over the course of a series of interviews, he told officers Mr Patel - who he claimed not to have known at the time - had produced the knife and tried to rob him and stabbed him in the leg.
"He asked me for everything I've got," Mr Nur said in a prepared statement to officers.
"I managed to twist his wrist and took control of the knife.
"I took the knife out of my leg and stabbed Usman Patel out of self-defence."
Mr Nur told police he could not remember how many times he had stabbed him as he was "in shock" and "scared for his life".
Opening the prosecution case, Vanessa Marshall QC said Mr Nur "knew that his actions had killed Mr Patel" and failed to call for emergency help.
She said the defendant admitted in a phone call from prison he "couldn't control myself" when the attack happened, and pointed to fractured bones around the stab wounds as an indicator of the "severe" nature of the blows.
"It's right to say that it does appear that Mr Patel was the one who had a knife in his hand initially, and that he was the one who was the initial aggressor," she said.
"The prosecution case is that Omer Nur went wholly over the top when he took possession of that knife, and that he could not be said to have been acting in reasonable self-defence when he inflicted all of those 21 stab wounds."
The trial continues.
