A46 murder probe: Two men who died in fatal crash named
- Published
Two men who died in a road crash, which has prompted a murder inquiry, have been named by police.
Saqib Hussain and Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin, both 21 and from Banbury, Oxfordshire, were killed on the A46 near the Six Hills junction in Leicestershire, at 01:35 GMT on Friday.
Leicestershire Police said the men were in a silver Skoda that left the road. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
Three women and two men have been charged with murder.
Raees Jamal, 21, of Lingdale Close, Leicester, and Rekan Karwan, 28, of Tomlin Road, Leicester, were both charged on Tuesday and are due to appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court later.
Natasha Akhtar, 21, of Alum Rock Road, Birmingham, Ansreen Bukhari, 45, and Mahek Bukhari, 22, both of George Eardley Close, Stoke, were charged on Monday.
They appeared before magistrates on Tuesday and are due at Leicester Crown Court later.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.