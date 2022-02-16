A46 murder probe: Crash accused trio appear in court
Three women have appeared in court charged with murdering two people in a road crash in Leicestershire.
Saqib Hussain and Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin, both 21 and from Banbury, Oxfordshire, were killed on the A46 near the Six Hills junction in Leicestershire, at 01:35 GMT on Friday.
Natasha Akhtar, 21, Ansreen Bukhari, 45, and Mahek Bukhari, 22, appeared at Leicester Crown Court on Wednesday.
No pleas were entered and a provisional trial date was set for 26 September.
Three cars, a silver Skoda Fabia, a grey Audi TT and a blue Seat Leon, were involved in the crash and officers said they were all travelling at speed.
The defendants appeared together by video link from HMP Peterborough and spoke only to confirm their names and that they understood the seriousness of the charge.
Akhtar, of Alum Rock Road, Birmingham, and Ansreen and Mahek, both of George Eardley Close, Stoke-on-Trent, were remanded into custody by Judge Timothy Spencer QC.
Addressing the defendants, Judge Spencer said: "You face the most serious charge known to criminal law... do you know that?"
After the trio all said "yes", the judge continued: "You will be brought to Leicester for a hearing on March 18 and your trial will be on September 26 or around that time.
"Thank-you for your attendance."
Raees Jamal, 21, and Rekan Karwan, 28, have also been charged with murder in connection with the crash and are due to appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court later.
