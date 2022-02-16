Leicester: Ninth arrest after man stabbed at party
- Published
A ninth person has been arrested in connection with a stabbing at a party in Leicester.
A man in his 20s sustained a single stab wound on 20 January at Nixon Court, Putney Road, and remains in hospital in a stable condition.
A 20-year-old Leicester woman was arrested on suspicion of attempting to pervert the course of justice.
Eight men have previously been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the attack.
The woman has since been released on police bail while enquiries continue.
Two men aged 23, from Berkshire and Middlesex, two men aged 22, from Slough, a 22-year-old man, from Middlesex, two men aged 19 from Hertfordshire and an 18-year-old man, from Middlesex, have all been released on police bail.
Police said the investigation "remains very much ongoing".
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.