A46 murder probe: Two more defendants appear in court
Two men have appeared in court charged with murdering two people who died in a road crash.
Saqib Hussain and Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin, both 21 and from Banbury, Oxfordshire, were killed on the A46 in Leicestershire, at 01:35 GMT on Friday.
Rekan Karwan, of Tomlin Road, Leicester and Raees Jamal, of Lingdale Close, Loughborough, appeared at Leicester Crown Court via video link.
No pleas were entered and a provisional trial date was agreed for 26 September.
Mr Jamal, 21, and Mr Karwan, 28, spoke only to confirm their names and that they understood the proceedings.
They were remanded into custody by Judge Timothy Spencer QC.
Natasha Akhtar, 21, Ansreen Bukhari, 45, and Mahek Bukhari, 22, have also been charged with murder.
Ms Akhtar, of Alum Rock Road, Birmingham, Ansreen Bukhari and Mahek Bukhari, both of George Eardley Close, Stoke-on-Trent, appeared at the same court on Wednesday.
