Elaine Geoghegan: No answers at inquest over death of woman
By Liam Barnes
BBC News
An inquest has been unable to determine how a woman found face-down in her garden pond died.
Elaine Geoghegan, 70, was found by her husband in their garden at Shelland Close, Market Harborough, on 12 August 2019.
Her death sparked a murder investigation but Leicester Coroner's Court heard there was "insufficient evidence" to present any evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service.
A coroner said the case was "unusual".
The inquest heard Ms Geoghegan was born in Kibworth and lived with Mick, her husband of seven years at the time of her death.
Mr Geoghegan said he returned from a walk at about 10:00 BST on 12 August and found her lying in the pond, at which point he went to her and carried out CPR.
He said he became concerned at the state of her trousers and removed them for a clean pair, an act he later disclosed to his daughter and to his wife's son, the latter of whom informed police.
After removing the trousers - which he tore into three pieces and hid in a storm drain before retrieving - he said he had returned to perform CPR and then rang 999 some 40 minutes after he found her in the pond.
Mr Geoghegan said he believed he had "a breakdown of some kind" at the time, but said of his actions: "Everything I did at the time I thought was right."
'Unsatisfactory' ending
The inquest heard East Midlands Ambulance Service received a call at 10:40, with paramedics and a doctor arriving shortly afterwards, but despite efforts to save her life Ms Geoghegan was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:15.
A post-mortem examination found no evidence she had drowned, nor that she had been attacked or suffered any injuries that caused or contributed to her death.
No evidence of brain injury or heart problems were discovered, and a medical cause of death was given as "unascertained".
The inquest heard Leicestershire Police - which confirmed last year it had dropped a case against a man arrested in 2020 - found no evidence of third-party involvement or anything suspicious in the case.
Giving a narrative conclusion, assistant coroner Dianne Hocking said Mr Geoghegan's behaviour with his wife's trousers was "bizarre" but was the only thing that raised suspicion in this case.
She said she was "totally sympathetic" to the family and understands their "frustration" over the lack of clear answers.
"We may never find out what happened to Elaine," she said.
"I'm sorry to all parties that this has not had a satisfactory ending."
