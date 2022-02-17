Man sentenced after Wigston Superdrug ram-raid
By Samantha Noble
BBC News
- Published
A man who was involved in a ram-raid at a shop in Leicestershire has been sentenced for burglary.
Police said a car was driven into the front window of Superdrug in Wigston on 22 September 2020.
Four men were seen getting out of the car with holdalls, which they used to steal a large quantity of perfume, the force added.
Lee Smith was given a sentence of 18 months, suspended for two years, for burglary at Leicester Crown Court.
Smith was also ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.
The 21-year-old was arrested within days of the ram-raid, police said, but he was released "due to insufficient evidence".
However, after an examination of his mobile phone, officers were able to secure evidence linking Smith to items stolen.
He was re-arrested and charged with burglary.
Det Sgt Paul Woods said: "Throughout the interviews with Smith he remained silent but the evidence we obtained from his phone left him no choice but to plead guilty at court.
"When he was arrested he initially claimed the phone didn't belong to him but after examination it was clear that it was in fact Smith's phone.
"We are pleased that he has been convicted for his part in the offence and our investigations to identify others that were involved remains ongoing."
