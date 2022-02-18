Leicestershire Police name change plan scrapped after public vote
By Amy Phipps
BBC News, East Midlands
- Published
Plans to rename Leicestershire Police have been dropped after residents voted against the idea, said the force.
Police and Crime Commissioner Rupert Matthews launched a consultation on changing the name to Leicestershire and Rutland Police to incorporate the neighbouring county it also serves.
Mr Matthews said they were inundated with responses.
The Police Federation had opposed the rebranding plans as a waste of resources.
Mr Matthews launched the online consultation after Hampshire Constabulary began renaming itself to include the Isle of Wight.
As another police force covering two counties, he said it had been suggested that Leicestershire Police might also change its name to include Rutland.
But Adam Commons, chair of Leicestershire Police Federation, said there were better ways the force budget could be spent - such as more officers, Tasers and other equipment.
Mr Matthews said the consultation had been a "huge success", but the majority of people had voted against the plans.
"I'm astounded by the number of responses we have had. We have been overwhelmed with the strength of feeling shown.
"Local people are quite clearly against the proposal and I will fully abide by their decision."
He added: "Responses to the survey have highlighted, however, serious concerns among some residents in Rutland about how policing is delivered in their county.
"This builds on other comments that have been made to me during visits to that county. In response, I will raise these with the Chief Constable at the earliest opportunity and will be keen to see what action can be taken to address any issues."
Mr Commons said: "The people of Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland have spoken in a resounding manner.
"I'm glad I raised the profile of the survey and gave it the larger platform and wider audience it deserved."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.