Loughborough: Dangerous driving charge over fatal crash in 2020
- Published
A man has been charged following a fatal crash in Leicestershire almost two years ago.
Oliver Dolici, 34, died when his BMW and a Mercedes collided on the A512 Ashby Road in Loughborough on 17 May 2020.
Leicestershire Police said Catalin Barladeanu, 24, of Herbert Street, Loughborough, was charged with causing death by dangerous driving.
He is due to appear before magistrates on Monday.
