Leicestershire man jailed over car thefts across Midlands
- Published
A man has been jailed for his involvement in the theft of cars across Leicestershire and the West Midlands.
Police raided Matthew Newall's home in Burbage, and a site in Leicester Forest East, after establishing he was receiving stolen vehicles.
The 30-year-old, of Freemans Lane, admitted conspiracy to receive stolen goods and was jailed for four years at Leicester Crown Court.
Two other men have also been convicted for their part in the thefts.
Anthony Ledeatt, 61, and Grant Vernon, 29, were seen pulling into service stations and refuelling stolen vehicles, before driving them across the country on false plates, police said.
The pair admitted receiving stolen goods last year.
Ledeatt, of Dovedale Avenue, Blaby, was sentenced to three months in prison, suspended for 24 months, and Vernon, of Ronald Toon Road, Earl Shilton, was handed a community order.