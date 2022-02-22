Angel Lynn: Mum of kidnapped woman welcomes sentence review
The family of a woman left with serious injuries after being kidnapped hopes the men responsible will have their sentences increased in court.
Angel Lynn was bundled into a van by her then boyfriend Chay Bowskill before she was found injured on the A6 near Loughborough, Leicestershire, in 2020.
Bowskill's sentence of seven-and-a-half years was assessed under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.
His and his accomplice's terms will now be looked at by the Court of Appeal.
Leicester Crown Court heard Miss Lynn was grabbed by Bowskill following an argument and put into a van against her will.
The court heard she fell from the van as it was travelling at about 60mph (97km/h) along the dual carriageway and suffered severe brain injuries.
Miss Lynn, who was 19 at the time, now requires round-the-clock care.
Bowskill, 20, was given seven-and-a-half years at a young offenders institution and Rocco Sansome, 20, who had driven the van was sentenced to 21 months in a young offenders institution.
Their sentences were reviewed and the Attorney General confirmed on Monday their terms had been referred to the Court of Appeal.
"It is now for the court to decide whether to increase their sentences," the Attorney General's spokesman added.
Miss Lynn's mother Nikki told BBC Breakfast the kidnapping had impacted "all of our lives".
Nikki said: "My daughter's got a life sentence, Rocco comes out in April, what kind of sentence is that?"
When asked what sentence the family hoped for, Nikki added: "A long time, definitely.
"They've hurt my child and they've taken a life away from her and they've taken my life.
"People need to understand when they commit these crimes, it's life-changing and it should be life-changing for them, not just us."
