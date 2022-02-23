M1: Lorry carrying 44 tonnes of tyres catches fire in Leicestershire
- Published
A lorry transporting 44 tonnes of tyres caught fire on the M1, causing traffic disruption.
National Highways said the M1 northbound exit slip road at junction 23 was closed while emergency services tackled the fire just after 08:00 GMT.
Leicestershire Police and Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service were at the scene, the agency added.
The slip road remains closed while firefighters damp down the lorry and is expected to stay shut for "some time".
