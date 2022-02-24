Download Festival 2022: Skindred among 14 acts added to line-up
By Jude Winter
BBC News
Published
Download Festival has announced 14 more acts to perform in front of up to 100,000 rock and metal fans in June.
The festival, held at Donington Park in Leicestershire, returned in 2021 after being cancelled the previous year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The 2021 event formed part of a government trial to examine how Covid-19 transmission took place in crowds.
Skindred, Will Haven, Yonaka, Dirty Honey and Bimini are among the artists added to this year's line-up.
Dana Dentata, Alestorm Kid Brunswick, Red Fang and Orbit Culture also feature among the new additions for the event, which is due to start on 10 June.
Kiss, Iron Maiden and Biffy Clyro have already been confirmed as festival headliners.
Iron Maiden's Saturday night set will be one of only two UK festival performances for the band in 2022.
A Day to Remember, Deftones, Korn, Lacuna Coil, The Distillers, Steel Panthers, The Darkness and Funeral For a Friend are also due to perform.
