South Wigston: Police appeal after elderly man seen with head injury
- Published
Police are appealing for help to find an elderly man who sustained a head injury while walking in a park.
Leicestershire Police said two youths were spotted on CCTV footage behind the man, with one seen throwing stones towards the man at Blaby Road Park in South Wigston.
The man is then seen holding a tissue to a bleeding wound on his head before walking off towards Lansdowne Grove.
Police said no report had yet been made to them.
The footage was captured on 17 February at about 13:45 GMT.
PC Richard Smith said: "We suspect that the man sustained his injury after being assaulted and we urge him to contact us.
"We believe he lives locally and is described as elderly and was wearing a blue coat, jeans and a flat cap. He was also walking with a walking stick."
