Horse kick video: Former teacher Sarah Moulds denies animal cruelty
By Caroline Lowbridge
BBC News
- Published
A former teacher who was filmed hitting and kicking a horse has pleaded not guilty to an animal cruelty charge.
Sarah Moulds denied causing unnecessary suffering to the grey pony, named Bruce Almighty, when she appeared at Lincoln Crown Court.
The 37-year-old, from Melton Mowbray in Leicestershire, will now stand trial at the same court on 17 October.
The RSPCA prosecuted Ms Moulds after video footage filmed by hunt saboteurs was shared on Twitter.
At the time Ms Moulds had been participating in The Cottesmore Hunt - one of Britain's oldest foxhound packs.
The full wording of the charge says Ms Moulds caused unnecessary suffering to the pony by kicking and hitting it in the vicinity of The Drift, Gunby, Lincolnshire, on 6 November 2021.
Ms Moulds was released on unconditional bail.
