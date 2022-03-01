Leicestershire litter pickers find TV in service station bush
By Amy Phipps
BBC News, East Midlands
- Published
A group of litter pickers found a 120-inch (304cm) television dumped in a bush while carrying out a mass clean-up near a motorway services.
The Leicestershire Litter Wombles group tackled rubbish in the area around Moto Donington Park on Sunday.
The 64 volunteers filled 225 bags between them, mostly with food and drink packaging.
Another unusual item found at the service station near junction 23 of the M1, was part of a kitchen worktop.
Organiser Sam Laywood brought two groups of Leicestershire "wombles" together for the mass clean-up.
"Both groups do a litter pick on a Sunday morning but because it was a big one all the south lot came up to us and helped us do a service station," he said.
"They have got bins there and they do actually have litter-pickers there - that shows how bad it is.
"Obviously people don't use the bins, they sit there at night in their cars and just chuck it out the windows."
The "star find" of the day was a television with a 120-inch screen, found in the lorry park.
"It was shoved, like, three or four metres into a bush, how it got there I do not know," he said.
Scott Gibbins, another "womble", said he was not surprised at how much litter they had collected but he was pleased they did it.
"The wildlife, that should be thriving in that environment, has now got a lot better chance," he said.
"That's why we do it - for the environment, the wildlife, even pets can get caught in the litter."
