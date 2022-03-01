Leicestershire mother appeals to find toddler's treasured tiger toy
A woman has issued an appeal to track down a toy that was by her 19-month-old daughter's side through two operations.
Alice said the toy - affectionately known as Mr Tiger - was left on the front seat of the 127 bus travelling from Mountsorrel to Birstall in Leicestershire on Friday.
She said her daughter Meadow was in floods of tears when she realised it was missing.
Alice's social media post about the toy has been shared hundreds of times.
'Following buses around'
Alice said her daughter accidentally left the toy on the bus while coming back from a playgroup.
"With all the hustle and bustle of getting off the bus I didn't realise she didn't have it.
"The minute we got outside I realised but it was too late then.
"My husband left work straight away and went to the bus depot.
"He was actually following buses around for part of the afternoon, we got that desperate to find him," she said.
The toy was bought for Meadow by her aunt when she was born and Alice said he was her "number one".
"Thankfully we do have a lot of 'softies' that she loves to have but that one is such a sentimental one to us so it's really sad," she said.
Meadow was born with a cleft lip and palate and the toy has been with her through two operations.
Alice posted about the missing toy on social media and a person told her she had seen the toy and given it to the driver.
She said she had spoken to the bus company, Arriva, but was told the toy had not yet been handed in.
Arriva has been contacted for a comment.
