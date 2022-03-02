Melton: Police appeal after car stolen in burglary
Police are appealing for help to find a car stolen during a burglary.
Leicestershire Police said between 23:30 on Monday and 07:00 GMT on Tuesday, a phone, wallet and car keys were taken from a property in Doctors Lane, Melton.
A black Ford Focus, which has a 14 plate with "WXK" at the end of the registration number, was driven away.
PC Abbie Ward urged anyone who had seen the car, or saw anything suspicious in the area at the time, to get in touch.
