Colin Pitchfork: MP demands update on double child killer
An MP has criticised the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) over a lack of updates about a convicted child killer.
Colin Pitchfork, who raped and murdered two teenage girls in the 1980s, was recalled to prison in November, two months after being released.
Leicestershire MP Alberto Costa described the Parole Board's decision to release him as "deeply flawed".
He also said the MoJ had not kept him informed of Pitchfork's whereabouts or details of his next parole hearing.
Pitchfork raped and strangled Lynda Mann, 15, in Leicestershire in 1983 and Dawn Ashworth, also 15, in 1986.
He was the first murderer to be caught and convicted as a result of DNA profiling.
Despite a challenge from the government, Pitchfork's release from prison was confirmed in September.
But just weeks later he was arrested and recalled after concerns by probation staff about his behaviour.
Shortly afterwards Justice Secretary Dominic Raab said a "root-and-branch" review of the parole system was under way.
'Ongoing danger'
Mr Costa, who represents the South Leicestershire constituency where Lynda Mann and Dawn Ashworth were killed, said he had not received enough information to reassure his constituents.
"The deeply flawed nature of the Parole Board's initial decision to release Colin Pitchfork last year was only highlighted by his recall to prison only a matter of weeks later due to concerns about his behaviour while on release," he said.
"Given these concerns were serious enough to prompt his recall to prison, it is now imperative to know the next steps in this process, such as when he will appear before the Parole Board for a further hearing and whether he will be accommodated in an open or closed prison.
"Given the clear and ongoing danger Pitchfork continues to present, answers to these questions are incredibly important."
The MoJ has been approached for comment.
