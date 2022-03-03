Leicester Half Marathon scheduled for October return
A city half marathon which had a two-year break due to flooding and coronavirus has been scheduled to take place in October.
Leicester's marathon and half marathon were cancelled in 2019, due to flooding, and 2020, due to coronavirus.
The marathon is yet to return but the half marathon returned in 2021.
'Incredible'
The event is scheduled for 30 October and will start and finish at Leicester's Victoria Park.
Open to all abilities, the event is expected to attract runners ranging from enthusiastic amateurs to club athletes.
Runners will start by heading through the centre and out along Leicester's Golden Mile, before looping back in via Watermead Park and Abbey Park.
The race is run as a not-for-profit event, with proceeds donated to charity.
Organisers said it had not yet proved financially viable to bring back the full marathon, although they were hopeful it would return in future years.
Prior to Covid, the run averaged 3,500 participants and organisers said they were aiming for a similar uptake in 2022.
Mr Ward said: "We have an incredible running community here and we cannot wait to be at the heart of that.
"This really is a big city event for everybody to be a part of. We hope as many people as possible will join us in cheering, chanting and celebrating on the day."
