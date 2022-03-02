Tenth arrest made in Leicester party stabbing investigation
- Published
A ninth man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing at a party in Leicester.
Police were called to a report of a person being stabbed at student accommodation in Nixon Court, Putney Road, at 23:38 GMT on 20 January.
A man, in his 20s, was taken to hospital with a single stab wound and has since been discharged.
On Wednesday, Leicestershire Police said a man, 20, was detained in London on suspicion of attempted murder.
He remains in custody.
Police have previously arrested eight men, aged between 18 and 23, on suspicion of attempted murder and also held a 20-year-old woman on suspicion of attempting to pervert the course of justice.
They have all been released on bail.
