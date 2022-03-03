Man bailed in Leicester party stabbing investigation
- Published
A ninth man arrested in connection with a stabbing at a party in Leicester has been released on bail.
Police were called to a report of a person being stabbed at student accommodation in Nixon Court, Putney Road, at 23:38 GMT on 20 January.
A man, in his 20s, was taken to hospital with a single stab wound and has since been discharged.
Leicestershire Police said a man, 20, detained in London on suspicion of attempted murder had now been bailed.
Police have previously arrested eight men, aged between 18 and 23, on suspicion of attempted murder and also held a 20-year-old woman on suspicion of attempting to pervert the course of justice.
They have all been released on bail.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.