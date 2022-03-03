Ukraine: Leicestershire truck park helps stranded drivers
By Amy Phipps and Amy Payne
BBC News, East Midlands
A truck stop has offered Ukrainian lorry drivers a free place to stay while they are stranded in the UK.
The manager of Bardon Truck Park in Coalville, Leicestershire, said he wanted to help the drivers after their fuel cards and debit cards were frozen.
Brett Parker said there were three men staying there at the moment and others had stopped earlier in the week.
The trio said they wanted to return to Ukraine as soon as possible to protect their families and fight.
The drivers have been told they cannot leave the UK without a load in their trailer.
However, the conflict has disrupted the normal supply chain so they have no goods to return home with.
Mr Parker said until the situation is resolved, the drivers can park for free and stay for as long as they need to with hot drinks and food provided.
"These three, I don't know how long they're going to be here - they don't know - we're just looking after them," he said.
"These lads here are stranded, they're in an awful position.
"We were speaking to one of the driver's sister, she's in Ukraine right now and she was terrified.
"We were stood in that office all choked up because she was crying down the phone."
Bohdan Prychidnyj, chairman of the Leicester branch of The Ukrainian Society, has been to meet the stranded drivers.
He took them some traditional Ukrainian foods including rye bread, sausage and pickled gherkins.
"It's a sign of support and solidarity first of all, " said Mr Prychidnyj.
"It's also something Ukrainians tend to do - in the evening they'll have a few drinks and snack at the same time so it's something that's a bit traditional from a Ukrainian perspective."
Going to fight
The drivers, who all live near Kyiv, told Mr Prychidnyj they left on 23 February with a lorry full of goods for the UK.
They were already in Poland by the time the invasion started.
Mr Prychidnyj - who translated for the drivers - said: "As soon as they can, they want to be going back.
"They're certainly not staying here long-term. They're going back to fight."
