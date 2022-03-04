A42 Leicestershire: Three-vehicle crash causes long delays
- Published
A crash involving two cars and a lorry caused long tailbacks in Leicestershire.
Emergency services were called to the A42 northbound near Ashby de la Zouch shortly before 06:30 GMT on Friday.
The road was closed northbound between junction 11 at Appleby Magna to junction 13 at Ashby and has since reopened.
National Highways said there was more than 2.4 miles of congestion with delays of up to 30 minutes.
Leicestershire Police said one person, who was removed from a vehicle by firefighters, suffered injuries which were not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.
There were no other significant injuries, the force added.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.