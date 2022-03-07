Leicestershire man to join Ukraine fight despite official advice
By Sandish Shoker
BBC News
- Published
A man will head to Ukraine to help people fight against Russian troops, defying advice from UK army chiefs.
Paul Bodycote Denoso has volunteered his services to an international army that has been set up in Ukraine.
He said he would travel to the army's base next week despite a military boss urging Britons not to fight.
The 52-year-old cited Foreign Secretary Liz Truss saying she would support Britons going over to fight and "to me that was the green light".
'Mistaken perception'
Speaking to the BBC, Adm Sir Tony Radakin said the "sound of gunfire" was not "something you want to rush to", and urged people to support Ukraine in sensible ways from the UK.
It comes after the Chief of Defence People, Lt Gen James Swift, sent an internal message stressing UK military personnel were "not authorised" to travel to Ukraine.
The message warned if British military personnel went to fight, they were endangering their lives and risked giving "the mistaken perception" to Russia that Britain had sent in troops to engage in hostilities.
Mr Bodycote Denoso, from Barwell, Leicestershire, has booked a one-way ticket to Krakow, Poland, and plans to be in Ukraine for a month to begin with.
Speaking about defying official advice, he said "people do what they feel compelled to do", adding Ms Truss had endorsed the Ukrainian call for volunteers that, for him, "was the green light".
"It's difficult to explain because it's not just for one main reason, it's many different things," he said.
"Seeing those images on the television, ordinary people making Molotov cocktails, the bombing and shelling of residential buildings and the exodus of the refugees.
"Especially as Kyiv is a metropolitan city just like London, Paris or Berlin, and you think how can that happen in the 21st Century?
"I just feel like I have got to do something."
At the age of 19, Mr Bodycote Denoso joined the Royal Artillery - where he said he had weapon training - and also spent five years as an RAF reservist.
He said while he had never been in a conflict situation, he felt an urge to go to Ukraine to help.
"At my age I shouldn't really be doing it but it's just really hit me," he said.
"I'm obviously scared of getting killed but then I think I am just so compelled to go and help, it far outweighs any fear of getting shot."
Before heading out, he is buying supplies such as body armour and a helmet and said he would make other arrangements, should the worst happen.
"I'm going to write my will before I go and telling the bank that in the event of death I've given permission for my mum to access everything.
"It is morbid stuff but I have got to be prepared for all eventualities.
"When I go out there my chances of being killed have exponentially risen so it is just to be prepared so my mum doesn't have to worry about anything."
He said friends and family had been supportive of his decision, and his manager at a local hotel had given him a month off work.
"My boss has been quite understanding about it," he added.
"He said he could see the determination in my eyes so will leave my job open for a month, but if I don't come back after that, he will have to get someone else."