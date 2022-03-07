Barkbythorpe Road: Months of delays expected as utility work starts
By Sonia Kataria
BBC News
- Published
Drivers are facing five months of traffic disruption as work starts to lay underground pipes for a new housing estate near Leicester.
Barkbythorpe Road, between the city and the village of Barkbythorpe, is due to close in stages over the next 23 weeks.
It will allow utility infrastructure to be put in place for the new Thorpebury in the Limes housing development.
Drivers have been advised to use alternative routes during that time if possible.
A stretch between Mountain Road and Warren Avenue will close for the next four weeks.
Work will then move for a further five weeks from Warren Avenue to Knightwood Road, and then for another 14 weeks from Knightwood Road to King Street, Leicestershire.
Martin Fletcher, Leicester City Councu's director of city highways, said: "David Wilson Homes is carrying out this work as part of its nearby Thorpebury in the Limes housing development, which is in the county.
"The company has notified residents of the work and the traffic diversions in place, but I would advise people who can use an alternative route to do so while this work is taking place."