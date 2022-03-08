Final Boohoo report highlights progress and challenges
By Greig Watson & PA news agency
BBC News
- Published
Fast fashion retailer Boohoo can still expect "challenges and difficulties" in ensuring its supply chain is free from exploitation, a report has said.
A 2020 review, over allegations of poor working conditions at warehouses in Leicester, found there were "serious issues" in the company's supply chain.
Retired judge Sir Brian Leveson was then appointed to oversee the firm's Agenda For Change (A4C) programme.
Sir Brian praised its progress but said the firm must not let its focus slip.
The review by Alison Levitt QC found Boohoo had capitalised on lockdown opportunities without taking responsibility for those making its clothes.
Sir Brian's new report, the fifth and final overview of A4C, highlighted progress across Boohoo's work in its supply chain, responsible purchasing practices, sustainability, and ethical compliance as well as modern slavery training programmes.
He wrote: "The challenge for Boohoo (which it recognises and is determined to meet) is that, in the fast-moving industry that is fashion, as focus moves from the A4C programme, it will be too easy (and not at all unusual) for attention to move to other pressing issues and to drift from the new ways of working which A4C has introduced backwards into a place where less attention is paid to the critical issues which the A4C programme has sought to address."
Following the review, Boohoo's suppliers will now require independent approval on their sourcing and ethical compliance, the company said.
The firm has also invested in a Leicester manufacturing and training hub.
Sir Brian wrote: "I have no doubt that there will continue to be challenges and difficulties along the way and Boohoo must be prepared to demonstrate that, in relation to each aspect of its business, it has exercised due diligence to ensure that legal and ethical standards have been maintained by all both in the business itself or, just as important, in its supply chain."
The update comes ahead of the company's final quarter trading announcement on Thursday.
Shares in Boohoo were down 3.1% at 67.4p in early trading on Tuesday - their lowest price since 2016.