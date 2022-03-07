Leicestershire: Man dies after falling from narrowboat
A man has died after falling from a narrowboat into a canal in Leicestershire.
Leicestershire Police said emergency services were called to Welford Marina, in Husbands Bosworth, just after 10:15 GMT on Friday.
Fire and ambulance crews also attended and firefighters helped to recover the man from the water.
He was pronounced dead at the scene and a file is being prepared for the coroner, police added.
