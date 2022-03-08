BBC News

Leicester: Appeal after serious sex assault reported to police

Published
Image source, Google
Image caption,
Police said a report was received about an offence in Great Central Way

Police have urged the victim of a reported serious sexual assault in Leicester to come forward.

Leicestershire Police said a report was received from a third party that an offence had taken place in Great Central Way just before 20:30 GMT on Monday.

The person making the report told officers it had been disclosed by a female victim at the scene.

The victim and male suspect were said to have left before police arrived.

A cordon remains in place while the force investigates.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics