A46 murder probe: Man charged after two die in crash
- Published
A 20-year-old man has been charged with murder after two men died in a crash on a dual carriageway.
Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin and Saqib Hussain, both 21 and from Oxfordshire, died on the A46 in Leicestershire at about 01:30 GMT on 11 February.
Three women and two men have already been charged with murder and appeared in court last month.
Mohammed Patel, of Braybrooke Road, Leicester, will appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
Leicestershire Police said the crash, near the Six Hills junction, involved a silver Skoda Fabia that left the carriageway.
Two other cars were reported to have been travelling in the area at the time, the force added.
The five people previously charged with murder and remanded into custody are:
- Ansreen Bukhari, 45, and Mahek Bukhari, 22, both of George Eardley Close, Stoke-on-Trent
- Natasha Akhtar, 21, of Alum Rock Road, Birmingham
- Raees Jamal, 21, of Lingdale Close, Loughborough
- Rekan Karwan, 28, of Tomlin Road, Leicester
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.