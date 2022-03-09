BBC News

Great Glen: Man in hospital with serious injuries after crash

Image source, Google
Image caption,
Police were called to Chestnut Drive, near the junction of London Road, in the early hours of Wednesday

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car in Leicestershire.

Leicestershire Police said officers were called to Chestnut Drive, near the junction with London Road, in Great Glen at 00:21 GMT on Wednesday.

The force said the car involved was a blue Audi, and that ambulance and fire crews also attended the scene.

The pedestrian, a man in his 50s, remains in hospital. Police have appealed for information.

