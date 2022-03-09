Great Glen: Man in hospital with serious injuries after crash
A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car in Leicestershire.
Leicestershire Police said officers were called to Chestnut Drive, near the junction with London Road, in Great Glen at 00:21 GMT on Wednesday.
The force said the car involved was a blue Audi, and that ambulance and fire crews also attended the scene.
The pedestrian, a man in his 50s, remains in hospital. Police have appealed for information.
