Man whose wife donated kidney backs art exhibition to increase awareness
- Published
A Leicester man whose wife donated him a kidney is appealing for more people to sign up to help others.
Bharat Patel said his life "was not worth living" when he suffered from chronic kidney disease.
The 65-year-old's wife Avril made the sacrifice to help him, giving him "a new lease of life".
He is also backing a virtual art exhibition encouraging more people in ethnic minority groups to join the organ donor register.
The online display - organised by the Centre of Ethnic Health Research and the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) Applied Research Collaboration (ARC) East Midlands - features personal stories and experiences of people living after kidney donations.
It is focusing on African, Afro-Caribbean and South Asian communities, which have higher rates of kidney disease and longer waits for kidney transplants.
Mr Patel said: "Since having the transplant I have been given a new lease of life, and I am now encouraging families to consider joining the organ donor register, especially ethnic minority communities who have a lack of knowledge and understanding around living organ donations."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.