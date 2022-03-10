Leicester City: Drivers warned of delays ahead of match
Drivers and bus users have been warned to expect delays ahead of Leicester City's Europa Conference League tie against French side Rennes.
The Foxes are preparing for the last-16 first-leg match on Thursday at the King Power Stadium.
Leicester City Council said there would be a number of road closures in the area to allow 600 Rennes fans to travel to the stadium on foot.
People have been advised to avoid the area if they are able to do so.
City highways director Martin Fletcher said: "We'll be supporting the policing operation on matchday and we're advising people to allow extra time for their journey.
"Peacock Lane and the Southgates slip road towards Newarke Street will be closed from 6pm for around half an hour, and we're expecting the rolling road closures to have particular impact on the inner ring road around Southgates underpass and its slip roads from about 18.15 to 18:30, with delays likely around the Swan Bridge area at about 19:00."
The match kicks off at 20:00 GMT.
