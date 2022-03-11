Leicester dangerous driver rammed off road by police car
A dangerous driver who was rammed off the road by a police car to stop him driving at speed on the wrong side of the road has been jailed.
Police have released footage showing Lamin Conteh driving dangerously in Leicester while being pursued by three police cars on 21 January.
One officer suffered a minor injury in the crash.
At Leicester Crown Court, he was given an eight month sentence suspended for two years.
He previously admitted dangerous driving, driving without a licence and driving without insurance at Leicester Magistrates' Court.
Leicestershire Police said Conteh overtook an unmarked police vehicle at speed in Raw Dykes Road at about 12:30 GMT.
'Serious danger'
Officers signalled for Conteh to stop after checks also showed he did not have insurance.
He instead drove at speed on the wrong side of the road in Western Boulevard and Upperton Road, the wrong way around a roundabout, police said.
Two marked police vehicles tried to stop Conteh with one ramming him off the road but he continued before pulling into a supermarket car park where he was arrested.
Here officers found he only had a provisional driving licence.
At court on Wednesday, the 20-year-old, of Aston Hill, Leicester, was also disqualified from driving for two years and ordered to take an extended retest.
The judge ordered him to undertake 200 hours of unpaid work, pay costs of £350 and a victim surcharge of £156.
Sgt Steve Jackson said: "Conteh put members of the public and a number of officers in serious danger on this night.
"It is extremely fortunate that no-one was killed or seriously injured as a result of his extremely dangerous actions."
