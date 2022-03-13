Museums and libraries boosted by new funding
- Published
Museums and libraries in the East Midlands are to benefit from £2.5m of government support for culture.
Leicester Museum & Art Gallery gets £766,450 to fund temporary exhibitions and also pay for roof repairs.
Derby Museums has been awarded £750,000 for work including repairs to Derby Museum & Art Gallery's roof.
Also, the National Justice Museum in Nottingham has been given £362,900 to overhaul its heating system and maintain its historic frontage.
The money is part of a £48m national package in addition to existing funding.
The government said it was intended to improve people's access to the arts, safeguard cultural assets for future generations, and power economic growth through culture.
Leicester Museum & Art Gallery said it was planning a number of temporary exhibitions spanning art, craft, design, natural history and archaeology.
Leicester's deputy city mayor Piara Singh-Clair said: "This much-needed funding will support vital maintenance to the historic roof lanterns, glazing and guttering above seven of the main rooms at Leicester Museum & Art Gallery, along with other essential maintenance work."
Derby City Council which manages Derby Museum & Art Gallery, the Museum of Making and Pickford's House, has a nationally important collection of artwork by 18th Century painter Joseph Wright.
The National Justice Museum, housed in a former Victorian courtroom, prison and police station, will use the funds to make their heating system more environmentally friendly.
Also receiving funding is the Ruddington Framework Knitters Museum, which will use its £62,925 for urgent structural, chimney, window and roofing repairs, as well as improving the heating and security at the museum.
Library services have also had support with Lincolnshire County Council being given £211,200, Nottinghamshire County Council £170,000, Nottingham City Council Library Service £114,758 and Leicester City Neighbourhood Services £65,000.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.