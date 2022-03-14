Crufts: Leicester mental health support dogs win hero award
The owner of five dogs, that help people struggling with their mental health, said it was "incredibly humbling" to win the Kennel Club Hero Dog award.
Pete Lewin, from Leicester, and his team of Newfoundlands were announced as the winners at Crufts on Sunday.
The paramedic takes people swimming with his dogs as a form of emotional support and well-being therapy.
He said clients have told him the experience helped save their lives.
Mr Lewin, 64, said: "It was just amazing, not just for me but the team, all the people that we've helped and Crufts is for dogs, so for the breed of dog as well.
"So many people have sent messages saying how fantastic it is for the breed to be recognised for doing something like that."
Newfoundland dogs are described as "gentle giants" by the Kennel Club.
It said they have been selectively bred to have an oily waterproof coat and webbed feet to help them work in the water.
Mr Lewin said he had been been taking people swimming with his pets as a form of therapy for seven years.
He said: "It's so simple, it's so innocent, but it works."
Mr Lewin takes the dogs - Storm, Sonar, Bob and Walker - to Stanton Lakes in Stoney Stanton, Leicestershire, where he will swim out about 30m (98ft) with the client and then calls one of his dogs to join them.
The client then holds on to the dog and lets it swim them back to land.
Mr Lewin said the combination of the environment and the dogs gave people peace, tranquillity and a release from everyday life.
"Everybody that comes just ends up with the biggest smile on their face," he said.
