M1 closed in Leicestershire after lorry catches fire

By Gavin Bevis
A section of the M1 has been closed in Leicestershire due to a lorry fire.

Leicestershire Police said the motorway had been closed in both directions between junctions 23 and 23a.

National Highways said the lorry caught fire after being involved in a crash and all emergency services were at the scene.

It said the southbound carriageway was blocked due to smoke but it hoped to be in a position to release traffic on that side shortly.

