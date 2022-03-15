Ukraine support: Calls for return of Loughborough's knitted tributes
By Samantha Noble
BBC News
- Published
People are calling for the return of a giant knitted sock in Ukrainian colours which was taken from a statue.
A statue known as "Sockman" in Loughborough, Leicestershire, was decorated over the weekend but the knitted items were taken hours later.
Polish Community Centre president Gosia Khrais said she was disappointed the sock and a Polish flag hat had been removed.
The council said it was proud of the support for the people of Ukraine.
The popular bronze statue - which depicts a sock-wearing figure to represent the town's hosiery-making heritage - was the site of an event on Saturday to show support for the people of Ukraine.
Ms Khrais, who organised the knitting of the items, said a "Stop War" sign placed on the statue also disappeared.
She said although the group had half expected them to be removed, she would love them to be returned.
"It would really nice if they could drop them off anywhere by the Sockman, by the town hall or in any of the shops in the high street," she said.
She said: "Everyone feels very emotional about what has happened and supporting refugees.
"We are collection donations but the other important thing is to raise awareness."
Joanne Eveleigh, who knitted the sock, said it had taken about five hours to make.
She said she was honoured to be asked, adding: "It was a labour of love. It touched my heart a lot".
Ms Eveleigh added she felt "emotional" it had gone but "it had served its purpose".
Sarah Goode, from the shop which donated the wool for the sock, added: "If anybody wants to anonymously pop it back through the letterbox, they can do that.
"The Sockman would like his sock back."
A Charnwood Borough Council spokesperson said: "We are disappointed the sock has been removed but we are proud the community came together on Saturday to show their support.
"The council would like to pay tribute to the Polish community for organising their appeal to help Ukrainian refugees and to everyone who has supported it."
On Saturday, the authority flew the Polish flag alongside the Ukrainian flag at Loughborough Town Hall to coincide with the community event by the statue.
