Ukraine: School holds virtual cycle to Kyiv to raise funds
By Amy Phipps
BBC News, East Midlands
- Published
A school is hoping to raise £1,000 for people escaping the conflict in Ukraine by virtually cycling to Kyiv in a day.
Staff, students and friends of Gartree High School in Oadby, Leicestershire, are taking on the 1,605 miles (2,583 km) challenge on Thursday.
They will be using turbo trainer mounted bikes and exercise bikes to amass the huge distance.
Money raised will be donated to the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal by ActionAid.
'Mad idea'
Jon Churchward, who is head of PE at the school, said he had been inspired to help after seeing footage from Ukraine on the news.
"I was sitting there thinking 'What can we do as a school to help this?'" he said.
"Myself and the deputy head teacher are both keen cyclists, so we came up with this mad idea."
The two teachers said they usually cycle up to 50 miles (80km) at a time, meaning the challenge will be a "tough ask".
He added the pupils were really enthusiastic about helping the appeal.
"The kids have really taken to this - I've done a few assemblies this week and gone into forms to promote it and I'm not even finishing my sentences before the kids are saying 'Can I help sir?'" he said.
"I've been blown away by how much this had touched people's lives, and kids in particular."
