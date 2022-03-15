Cow moo-ved to safety after being hit by three vehicles on road
A cow has lived to tell the tale after wandering on to a road and being hit by three vehicles.
Police said the unwitting animal was spotted on the A6006 Paddys Lane near Grimston in Leicestershire shortly after 05:30 GMT.
The force said despite being struck multiple times the cow was "OK" and no-one else was injured.
Officers closed the road while the cow was moo-ved out of danger and reopened it at about 07:10.
