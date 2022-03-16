A46 murder probe: Further arrests after two die in crash
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after two men died in a crash on a dual carriageway.
Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin and Saqib Hussain, both 21 and from Banbury, Oxfordshire, died on the A46 in Leicestershire at about 01:30 GMT on 11 February.
Three women and three men have already been charged with murder.
Leicestershire Police said the arrested men, 22 and 27, both from Leicester, remained in custody.
The crash, just before the Six Hills junction, involved a silver Skoda Fabia that left the carriageway.
Two other cars were reported to have been travelling in the area at the time, the force added.
The six people who have appeared in court charged with murder are:
- Ansreen Bukhari, 45, and Mahek Bukhari, 22, both of George Eardley Close, Stoke-on-Trent
- Natasha Akhtar, 21, of Alum Rock Road, Birmingham
- Raees Jamal, 21, of Lingdale Close, Loughborough
- Rekan Karwan, 28, of Tomlin Road, Leicester
- Mohammed Patel, 20, of Braybrooke Road, Leicester
