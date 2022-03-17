Magna Park: Crews put out fire at distribution warehouse

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service
Damaged pallets were removed after the fire was brought under control

A fire has been put out at a large distribution warehouse in Leicestershire.

Six crews were called to the facility at Magna Park in Lutterworth at about 21:30 GMT on Wednesday.

A combination of the sprinkler system and firefighters extinguished the fire and a forklift was used to remove damaged pallets.

There were no reports of any injuries and the operation was complete by 23:30.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said the cause of the fire had not yet been established.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service
Crews were aided by the warehouse's sprinkler system

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics