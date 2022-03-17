Loughborough: Attempted murder charge after man stabbed in neck

Police were called to Ratcliffe Road in the early hours of Wednesday

A man has been charged with attempted murder after another man was stabbed in the neck in Leicestershire.

Police were called to Ratcliffe Road, in Loughborough, just before 05:00 GMT on Wednesday and found the man - who is in his 50s - with the stab wound.

He was taken to hospital and is now in a stable condition.

A 37-year-old man, of Ratcliffe Road, who is also accused of possession of a knife in a public place, is due to appear before city magistrates later.

