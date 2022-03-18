A46: Four deny murder of men who died in crash
By Caroline Lowbridge
BBC News
- Published
A woman and three men have denied murdering two men who died in a car crash on a dual carriageway.
Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin and Saqib Hussain, both 21 and from Banbury, Oxfordshire, died on the A46 in Leicestershire at about 01:30 GMT on 11 February.
Those who pleaded not guilty in court earlier were Mohammed Patel, Natasha Akhtar, Raees Jamal and Rekan Karwan.
A trial is scheduled to begin at Leicester Crown Court on 4 October.
There will also be further hearings at the same court on 1 June and 26 August.
A total of three women and five men have now been charged with murder.
Leicestershire Police has previously said the men died when the car they were in left the road, near the Six Hills junction.
A grey Audi TT and a blue Seat Leon were also reported to have been travelling in the area at the time.
The eight defendants charged with murder are:
- Mohammed Patel, 20, of Braybrooke Road, Leicester
- Ansreen Bukhari, 45, of George Eardley Close, Stoke-on-Trent
- Mahek Bukhari, 22, of George Eardley Close, Stoke-on-Trent
- Natasha Akhtar, 21, of Alum Rock Road, Birmingham
- Raees Jamal, 21, of Lingdale Close, Loughborough
- Rekan Karwan, 28, of Tomlin Road, Leicester
- Sanaf Gulammustafa, 22, of Littlemore Close, Leicester
- Ameer Jamal, 27, of Catherine Street, Leicester
Ansreen Bukhari and Mahek Bukhari also appeared at Leicester Crown Court on Friday but did not enter any pleas.
Sanaf Gulammustafa and Ameer Jamal, who are the latest defendants to be charged, appeared at Leicester Magistrates' Court then Leicester Crown Court afterwards. They also did not enter any pleas.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.