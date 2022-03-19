Ukraine: Oadby school raises thousands in virtual cycle to Kyiv
By Amy Phipps
BBC News
- Published
A school has raised more than £3,500 for people escaping the conflict in Ukraine by virtually cycling to Kyiv.
Staff and students at Gartree High School in Oadby, Leicestershire, covered over 1,900 miles (3,057 km) on turbo trainer mounted bikes and exercise bikes on Thursday.
Jon Churchward, who is head of PE at the school, said he was "really humbled" by all the donations.
Money raised will be donated to the appeal by the charity ActionAid.
Mr Churchward, along with five others, spent seven hours on bikes, racking up just over 100 miles each.
The rest of the distance was covered by pupils, staff and parents in 15 minute intervals.
He said it was a "brilliant day" and the nice weather allowed them to do it outside.
They were planning to cycle 1,605 miles (2,583 km) - the distance from the school to Kyiv - and raise £1,000 but they overachieved both targets.
Nearly £2,000 was raised in online donations and an additional £1,600 in cash donations.
Mr Churchward said: "It makes you realise how generous people are and just how much this has touched people's hearts.
"There's lots of staff and kids with sore legs and sore bums but it was well worth the sacrifice."
