Woman injured in Leicestershire supermarket car park crash
A woman in her 70s is in hospital with serious injuries after a crash in a supermarket car park.
Police were called to the Lidl store on Kettering Road in Market Harborough shortly after 11:45 GMT on Friday by East Midlands Ambulance Service.
Officers said the crash involved two cars and two pedestrians - a man and a woman who are both in their 70s.
They were both taken to hospital but the woman's injuries are thought to be more serious.
Police would like to hear from anyone with information.
