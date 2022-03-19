Search for driver after car crashes into Leicester property
Police have been trying to find the driver of a car that crashed into a property in Leicester.
They received a call just before 05:00 GMT on Saturday reporting that a car had crashed into the front of the building on Fosse Road South.
When officers arrived at the scene, the driver could not be found, Leicestershire Police said.
A number of road closures have been put in place due to concerns about the structural damage caused.
